DU Admissions to Jamia: How to Apply for Top Colleges as CUET Registrations Reopens

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has once again reopened the registration for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022. This is the third time the application process has been activated. The exam will be held for admission to top colleges across the country on July 15, 16, 19, 20, and August 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, and 10. Candidates can apply for CUET 2022 at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Till the second part of registrations, as many as 9,50,804 candidates had registered for CUET 2022. It will be held for admission to 86 universities out of which 43 are central universities, 13 are state universities, 12 are deemed universities and 18 are private universities. Right from Delhi University to Jamia Millia Islamia, here’s who can and how to apply for top colleges across the country:

CUCET 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Advertisement

A candidate must have passed class 12 or equivalent from a recognised board, however, some participating universities like the DU has specific eligibility criteria. To take admission to DU through CUET, a candidate must have passed class 12 with at least 60 per cent marks. Candidates belonging to OBC (NCL) category need a minimum of 55 per cent while those belonging to SC, ST and PwD category must have secured 50 per cent marks in 12th.

Also read| CUET 2022: How Choosing Right Subjects to Help You Score High Marks in Common College Entrance Test

CUET 2022: Documents Needed to apply

– Class 10 Marksheet

– Class 12 Marksheet

– Passport size photograph

– Candidate’s signature

– Photo ID proof (Aadhaar card)

– Category certificate (if applicable)

CUCET 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Log on to official website at CUET — cuet.samarth.ac.in

Advertisement

Step 2: Click on the application process link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your personal and academic details in the specified fields

Step 4: Submit your application and pay the fee

Step 5: Save acknowledgement for future use or reference

Advertisement

“Since, it is the only exam for entry into Central University System (UG Courses), the registration is once again being opened for one last time on the demand of the Candidates," the NTA said in an official notice while announcing the reopening of the registration process.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.