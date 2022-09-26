DU Admissions via CUET: Second Stage Begins, Select Colleges, Courses of Choice at Delhi University

The Delhi University admissions process entered its second phase on Monday, September 26. Now, the registration process for the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) has concluded and students who have registered to work at the university can select the college and course o their choice. The choice filling will be available from September 26 to October 10. The date of cut-off lists will be released after round 2 is completed. Both merit and choice will be considered while preparing the cut-off list.

“Candidates must select as many programmes s/he wishes to and it is in the best interests of the candidate to choose maximum programmes and programme college combination," DU said in an official notice. After closing the preference-filling phase, DU will release a simulated list of tentative allocations based on the CSAS. Students will be given a two-day window to reorder their programme and college preference. The date of declaration of the first admissions list will be notified on October 10.

Advertisement

Read | DU to JNU to Hyderabad University: Check Top Colleges Admission Schedule

Admission to the desired course in your preferred college is subject to a variety of factors — eligibility, number of vacant seats, reservation, relaxations, marks secured by you in the tests that are relevant for the course, admission policy of the university applying for, etc. For DU, in case there is a tie-breaker, the class 12 marks of the candidates will also be considered along with CUET 2022 scores to break the tie.

The DU university colleges, such as Lady Shri Ram College, Hansraj College, SRCC, Ramjas College, Kirori Mal College, Ramanujan College, Jesus and Mary College, Deshbandhu College, and others will release the DU 2022 first cut-off list on the official website of the Delhi University.

Advertisement

Once a seat is allotted in a particular round, the candidate has to ‘accept’ the seat allotted to him/her before the specified last date/time for the given allotment round. The provision for acceptance of a particular allotted seat will be valid only for the round in which the seat was allotted to the candidate.

Approximately 70,000 seats in 91 affiliated universities are available each year through the DU admissions procedure 2022. Candidates will only be taken into consideration if they have achieved the DU first cut-off 2022 marks for any undergraduate programme in their desired college.

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here