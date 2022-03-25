DU Executive Council Meeting Today, Rejig in Admission Process Likely

Delhi University’s admission process will undergo a major overhaul if the varsity’s executive council approves the proposal to enrol students, who have attained passing marks in Class 12 and cleared the Common University Entrance Test (CUET). According to officials, the proposal, which has already been cleared by the academic council, will in all probability also see a green signal from the executive council members today.

Nine out of 26 elected members in the academic council had expressed their dissent against the proposal. Until last year, the university was enrolling only those students that cleared the cut-offs. The university’s academic council, in its meeting on Monday, approved that admissions to the varsity be held based on CUET scores and that a candidate is only required to have cleared Class 12.

As per DU’s guidelines, candidates must take CUET in only those subjects which they have cleared in Class 12. If the subject studied in Class 12 does not figure in CUET, the candidate will have to appear in a subject that is similar or closely related to it. “Merit will be calculated based on a combination of subjects in which a candidate has appeared in CUET as mentioned in the programme-specific eligibility," according to the guidelines.

The approved rules also state that admissions to minority institutions such as St Stephen’s College, and Jesus and Mary College, will also be carried out through CUET. During the counselling, separate merit lists will be generated for unreserved and minority candidates as per the reservation policy of such colleges. This will also come up for discussion during the meeting of the executive council, the highest decision-making body of the university. Once approved here, a policy is implemented. The EC will also be discussing the establishment of the Delhi School of Analytics (DSA) under the Institutes of Eminence.

The DSA is likely to offer short and long-term certificate courses, diploma and degree programmes that will enhance the business analytical skills of students. A proposal on loans from Higher Education Financing Agency (HEFA) will also be taken up for discussion during the meeting.

The Delhi university is planning to submit a proposal of Rs 1,075.40 crore to HEFA for infrastructure development and the creation of capital assets. According to the HEFA funding pattern, the university will have to repay the loan in 20 bi-annual instalments in 10 years.

The university said it has been receiving a very limited allocation for the creation of capital assets in the last three to five years and has been unable to purchase laboratory equipment. It also highlighted that the condition of its buildings are in a dilapidated state. The Education Ministry has already said that major infrastructure projects will be funded only through HEFA and no funds will be released as budgetary support.

