DU is Hiring Guest Faculty for Teaching Centres at NCWEB

Delhi University (DU)’s Non Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) has invited online applications of eligible candidates as guest faculty across 26 undergraduate (UG) and 1 postgraduate (PG) teaching centres for the academic session 202-22. The registrations began on December 11 and will continue till December 17. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the official website of DU NCWEB at ncweb.du.ac.in or at du.ac.in.

As per the official notice released by the university, “NCWEB reserves the right to give preference to the experienced teachers for the Under-Graduate and Post-Graduate teaching." Those selected will to allowed to participate in the teaching programme on Saturdays and Sundays and academic breaks for BA, BCom, MA and MSc (Maths) for the academic session 2021-22.

After 100% Cut-offs, Delhi University to Relook at Admission Formula in Next Meeting

DU NCWEB Guest Faculty Recruitment: How to Apply

Step 1. Go to the official website of DU NCWEB

Step 2. On the homepage, check for the notification link

Step 3. Click on the DU NCWEB guest faculty recruitment link

Step 4. Click on the apply for DU NCWEB guest faculty recruitment link

Step 5. You will be redirected to a new page

Step 6. Fill the application form for the UG or PG post you want to apply

Step 7. Upload documents that include a photo, teaching experience, NOC from the employer, and scanned copy of the signature

Step 8. Download and take a print out of the application form for further use

DU had earlier invited applications for the posts in July this year and has notified that those who applied during that time need not apply again. “DU had earlier invited applications for the posts in July this year and has notified that those who applied during that time need not apply again," the notice read.

Delhi University Seeks Rs 100 Crore From UGC For Starting 3 BTech Programmes

Meanwhile, several students of DU have been protesting against online classes and are demanding the reopening of colleges. Students and activists belonging to SFI, AISA, and DSO said that they are on an “indefinite strike" and will end their ongoing protests only after the physical classes are reopened.

