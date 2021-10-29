DU NCWEB 1st Cut-off Released: Check Marks Needed for Admission to Top Colleges

The University of Delhi (DU) has released the first cut-off list for admission to the BA programme and BCom courses at the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) for the academic year 2021-22. The online admissions will begin from November 1 against the first list. The admissions will be held from 1 am onwards on November 1, 2 and 5 till 11:59 PM at respective teaching centres.
Meanwhile, three cut-off lists and a special cut-off list has been released so far for the regular courses. A total of 1,83,449 applications have been received so far under the special cut-off list. Of these, as many as 62,504 students have submitted their payments.
Under NCWEB, classes are held at several colleges under DU on Sunday. Here is the first cut-off as per the list
BA Economics + Political Sciecne
Aditi Mahavidyalaya - 79%
Bhagini Nivedita College - 79%
Aryabhatta College - 81%
College of Vocational Studies - 81%
DDU College - 84%
Dr BR Ambedkar College - 81%
JDM College - 84%
Jesus and Mary College - 86%
Kalindi College - 83%
Keshav Mahavidyalaya - 81%
Lakshmibai College - 84%
Maharaja Agrasen College - 81%
Mata Sundri College - 83%
Maitreyi College - 85%
Motilal Nehry College - 81%
PGDAV College - 81%
Rajdhani College - 82%
Ramanujan College - 82%
Satyawati College - 81%
SGGSC of Commerce - 83%
SPM College - 84%
Sri Aurobindo College - 81%
Vivekananda College - 82%
Hans Raj College - 85%
Miranda House - 86%
BA History + Poltical Science
Aditi Mahavidyalaya - 78%
Bhagini Nivediat College - 78%
Aryabhatta College - 80%
Bharati College - 81%
College of Vocational Studies - 80%
DDU College - 83%
Dr BR Ambedkar College - 80%
JDM College - 83%
Jesus and Mary College - 85%
Kalindi College - 82%
Keshav Mahavidyalya - 80%
Lakshmibai College - 83%
Maharaja Agrasen College - 80%
Maitreyi College - 84%
Mata Sundri College - 82%
Motilal Nehru College - 80%
PGDAV College -80%
Rajdhani College - 81%
Satyawati College - 80%
SGGSC of Commerce - 82%
SPM College - 83%
Sri Auobindo College - 80%
Vivekanada College - 81%
Hans Raj College -84%
Miranda House - 85%
BA Economics + Mathematics
SGGSC of Commerce - 84%
BA Political Science + Punjabi
Mata Sundri College - 81%
BA Economics + Punjabi
Mata Sundri College - 81%
BCom
Aditi Mahavidyalya - 80%
Bhagini Nivedita College - 80%
Aryabhatta College - 82%
Bharti Cillege - 83%
College of Vocational Studies - 82%
Deen Dayal Ypadhyay (DDU) College - 82%
JDM College - 85%
Jesus & Mary College - 87%
Kalindi College - 84%
Keshav Mahavidyalya - 82%
Lakshmibai College - 85%
Maharaja Agrasen College - 82%
Maitreyi College - 86%
Mata Sundri College - 84%
Moto Lal Nehru College - 82%
PGDAV College - 82%
Rajdhani College - 83%
Ramanujan College - 83%
Satyawati College - 82%
SGGSC of Commerce - 84%
SPM College - 85%
Sri Aurobindo College - 82%
Vivekananda College - 83%
Hansraj College - 86%
Miranda House - 87%
