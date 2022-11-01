DU NCWEB 2nd Cut off List Out, Highest Cut off by Miranda House for 92% for BCom Programme

The University of Delhi (DU) has released the second cut-off list of the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB). Candidates can check the cut-off list on the official website of the board at ncweb.du.ac.in. The online admission will commence from Wednesday, November 2 and will continue till Nov 4.

Colleges will approve the admissions by Nov 5 following which candidates will have to pay the fee by Nov 6. A third cut off list will be out on Nov 9. “The Second Cut-Off list for Admissions to B.A. (Programme) and B.Com courses of the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB), for the Academic Year 2022-2023 is being notified/displayed on the website: www.du.ac.in on Tuesday, the 01st November, 2022," reads the official notice.

Also read| DU Admissions: Over 72,000 Seats Accepted in Round 1, Nearly 12000 Seats Upgraded, How Many Cut-off Lists to Expect?

Advertisement

DU NCWEB Admissions 2nd Cut off List

BCom Programme

Miranda House - 92

Hansraj College - 91

Jesus and Mary College - 90

Maitreyi College - 89

Deen Dayal Upadhay College, JDM College, SPM College, Lakshmi Bai College - 88

BA Programme (Economics + Pol Sc)

Miranda House - 91

Hanraj College - 90

Jesus and Mary College - 89

Maitreyi College - 88

DDU, JDM, Lakshmibai, SPM - 87

BA Programme (History + Pol Sc)

Miranda House - 90

Hanraj College - 89

Jesus and Mary College - 88

Maitreyi College - 87

DDU, JDM, Lakshmibai, SPM - 86

Among the other programme offered by DU NCWEB includes BA Programme Economics + Sanskrit, BA Programme History + Sanskrit, BA Programme Pol Sc + Sanskrit, etc.

The admission process against the first cut-off list took place from October 26 to 28. The highest cut-off for the BCom programme was a 95 per cent at Jesus and Mary College, and Miranda House, followed by Hansraj College and Maitreyi College at 94. For BA programme, the highest cut off is 94 per cent for BA (Economics + Political Science) at Miranda House, followed by 93 per cent at Hansraj College. For BA (History + Political Science) programme, the cut off at Miranda House is 93 per cent, which is the highest one.

Read all the Latest Education News here