DU NCWEB Fourth Cut-off List Released, Highest Cut off by Hansraj College for 85% for BA Programme

The University of Delhi has released the Delhi University Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (DU NCWEB) 4th cut-off 2022 list. Candidates can check the 4th cut-off list for the BA and BCOM programmes on the official website- admission.uod.ac.in.

As per the official notice, the online admission process will end tomorrow, 24 November at respective teaching centres. Candidates are advised to pay the application fee by 25 November 2022.

“Details of the cut-off percentage of marks (Fourth Admission List) at which admissions to above courses will be offered by different Centres of the Board are given in the enclosed chart," reads the notification. Once the online application window closes, the respective college will have to approve the applications of the candidates by 25 November 2022 up to 5 pm.

DU NCWEB Admissions 4th Cut-Off List

BCom Programme

Miranda House, Hansraj College - 73

Deen Dayal Upadhay College, Bharti College, JDM College, Jesus and Mary College, Maharaja Agrasen College, Maitreyi College, Mata Sundri College, SGGSC of Commerce, SPM College, Vivekananda College - 70

BA Programme (Economics + Pol Sc)

Hanraj College - 85

BA Programme (History + Pol Sc)

Aryabhatt College, JDM, Jesus and Mary College, Maitreyi College , Mata Sundari College, Motilal Nehru College, Satyawati College, SGGSC of Commerce, Vivekananda College - 70

DU NCWEB 4th Cut-Off 2022: How To Check

Step 1: Go to NCWEB’s official website at ncweb.du.ac.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the ‘admissions’ tab that is on the home page.

Step 3: On the new page, click on the ‘NCWEB’ tab.

Step 4: The cut-off list for BA and BCom courses will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check the details properly in the cutoff list and download the list for future reference.

Among the other programme offered by DU NCWEB includes BA Programme Economics + Sanskrit, BA Programme History + Sanskrit, BA Programme Pol Sc + Sanskrit, etc.

The admission process against the second cut-off list took place from November 2 to November 4. The highest cut-off for the BCom programme was a 92 per cent at Miranda House, followed by Hansraj College and Jesus and Mary College at 91 and 90 rrespectively. For BA programme, the highest cut off is 91 per cent for BA (Economics + Political Science) at Miranda House, followed by 90 per cent at Hansraj College. For BA (History + Political Science) programme, the cut off at Miranda House is 90 per cent, which is the highest one.

