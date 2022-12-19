DU NCWEB PG Admission 2022: Second List Releasing Today at du.ac.in

Delhi University will release DU NCWEB PG Admission 2022 second list today, December 19, 2022. The Non Collegiate Women’s Education Board will release the second list for post graduate admissions on the official site of DU at du.ac.in and also on admission.uod.ac.in.

As per the official notice, candidates can apply against the second admission list from December 20 to December 21, 2022. Colleges or University can verify and approve admission of candidates who applied against second admission list from December 20 to December 22, 2022. The last date of fee payment against second admission list is December 22, 2022.

DU NCWEB PG Admission 2022: How to check

To check the second list, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Step 1: Visit the official site of DU Admission at admission.uod.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on DU NCWEB PG Admission 2022 Second list link available on the home page.

Step 3: A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the list.

Step 4: Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Delhi University will be releasing the DU PG 3rd merit list on December 24, 2022. Candidates will be allowed to apply for admissions against DU PG 3rd merit list from December 26 to 27, 2022. However, the last date for fee submission against the 3rd merit list is December 28, 2022. If required, the university will release subsequent admission lists and schedules.

As per the University’s announcement, depending upon the availability of seats by the end of the third round of postgraduate admissions there may be more admission rounds and merit lists. Additionally, the University has announced that it will conduct DU PG admissions through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) in the following academic year.

