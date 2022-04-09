DU OBE Protest Explained: From online Exams to Arrest of Students, All You Need to Know

For the last many days scores of students from Delhi University are protesting outside the campuses demanding ‘Open Book Examination’ in online mode for the ‘even’ semester. The protest which erupted on Monday has proliferated into multiple students getting detained by the police and many going on a hunger strike. Here’s a timeline leading to the protest.

DU reopening this year February – March 2022 (DU Opens Up)

After a long haul, the varsity reopened its doors to students in mid-February this year. Following this, the DU administration decided to hold the examinations for odd semester students in OBE format considering the sudden shift from online to offline. The exams were conducted in March and April.

What led to the protests?

For the even semester students, the varsity had decided to go with offline, or pen and paper-based examinations which are scheduled to be conducted in May and June. This resulted in students holding protests and demanding that their exams, too, should be conducted in the OBE format. Even semester students argue that the varsity is forcing them to sit for offline examinations despite the fact that roughly 70 percent of their syllabus was completed online.

After the administration announced their plans to hold physical examinations, students started protesting against the decision and raised their demands to multiple memorandums. On Monday, April 5, roughly 1000 protestors arrived at the Arts Faculty and demanded that the varsity changes its decision.

Many students during the protest were allegedly detained but then were released later. Now, the students have decided to embark on a hunger strike to put forth their demand for OBE more strongly.

DU Releases Relaxation

Addressing the concerns of the students, DU released a notification announcing relaxation for candidates appearing for the examination in physical mode. As per the guidelines mentioned in the notification, students will be given an additional 30 minutes to write the exam as a “special one-time measure."

Moreover, additional choices in questions will be provided to the students. The varsity has also claimed that it will conduct a phase-2 of the examination for students who have filled the examination form but are not able to appear for the same due to “justifiable reasons." The last date to submit the examination form, as decided by the university, is April 15.

