DU Odd-Semesters Exams to be Conducted in Open Book Mode in March, April

Ending uncertainty around the mode of the test in which exams will be conducted in Delhi University (DU), the university on Friday announced that said all examinations in March and April will be held in open book mode. The odd semester exams for semesters 1, 3, 5 and 7 will be conducted in open-book exam mode in the month of March and April.

The notice issued on Friday also mentioned that the university will shift to the physical mode of examinations in the months of May and June.

“It is hereby informed to all concerned that the University of Delhi on the basis of recommendations of the Working Group for Examinations has decided that all the examinations which shall be conducted during the month of March and April 2022 (Odd Semester Examinations I/III/V/VII), shall be conducted in Open Book Examination (OBE) mode," a DU notification read,

“Further, all the examinations which shall be conducted during the month of May 2022 and onwards (Even Semester Examinations II/IV/VI/VIII) shall be conducted in Physical Mode," it added.

As earlier reported by News18, the University of Delhi will reopen from February 17, the decision regarding reopening came after the academic council meeting held earlier on Wednesday, February 9. Students across all classes are allowed to attend the in-person classes. Those coming to Delhi from outstation will have to quarantine for three days.

“Outstation students will have to plan to reach Delhi in such a manner that they are able to complete the isolation period of three days before reporting to the restive college or department," the official notice added.

