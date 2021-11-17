DU PG Admissions 2021: First Merit List Today for du.ac.in

>DU PG Admissions 2021: The University of Delhi (DU) will release its first merit list for admission to various postgraduate courses at the varsity. Just like undergraduate admissions, the PG admission process too will be held online. For PG admissions, some courses recruit via entrance while some admit students based on UG marks.

This year, the varsity received as many as 183815 students who had registered to seek admissions at the Delhi University. The merit lists will be released at the official website, du.ac.in, and admissionsuod.ac.in. The lists are expected to be released by evening.

Students who have marks equal or more than the cut-off will be eligible to seek admissions. For these eligible students, the admission process will be held between November 18 to 22. Every department and college under the varsity will verify and approve admission. The last date for candidates to pay the admission fee is November 23.

DU PG Admissions 2021: Documents Needed

Students who make it through the merit list and want to seek admissions in the varsity will have to undergo document verification at their respective college or department. Here is a list of documents needed -

— Admit card of the entrance exam, if admission through DUET

— Class 10 certificate

— Class 12 mark sheet

— Four passport-sized photographs

— Degree certificate of the qualifying exam

— Reservation certificate, if any

— Government-approved identity proof

Those who do not get marks equal to the cut-off can wait for the following lists. The second list will be displayed on November 26 and the third list will be released on December 3. As of now schedule for only three lists is released. Further lists will be released if any seats are vacant. The university will start classes for the fresh batch from December 1 onwards.

Meanwhile, reports claim that the varsity will start the technical courses including Bachelor of Technology (BTech) from the next academic session. Apart from the regular BTech course, computer science, artificial intelligence, data analytics, Internet of Things (IoT) and some other courses will be started in the university.

