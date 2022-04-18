DU Recruitment 2022: Kirori Mal College is Hiring 110 Assistant Professors, Apply at kmc.du.ac.in

Kirori Mal College, DU recruitment 2022: A recruitment notification has been issued by the Delhi University’s Kirori Mal College for 110 Assistant Professor posts in various departments. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website of the college or the university at kmc.du.ac.in or colrec.du.ac.in. The last date to apply for the post is May 6.

The recruitment is for the posts of Assistant Professors in the following departments, Bengali, Botany, English, Hindi, Mathematics, and Chemistry.

DU recruitment 2022: Selection criteria

Advertisement

Those who are applying for the post will be shortlisted on the basis of screening of marks scored by them in descending order. It will start from the candidate getting the highest marks towards the candidates getting the lower marks. Further, then the shortlisted candidates will be called for an interview.

DU recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Education: A- To apply for the job, a candidate must have a Master’s degree from an Indian university with a minimum of 55 percent marks (or an equivalent grade on a point-scale wherever the grading system is used) in a concerned/relevant/allied subject or an equivalent degree from a recognised foreign university. In addition to this, candidates must have passed the National Eligibility Test (NET) administered by the UGC or the CSIR. It should be noted that exemption from NET will be granted subject to certain conditions.

B- The Ph.D. degree is achieved from a foreign University/Institution ranked among the top 500 in the world University rankings (at any time) by any of the following:

(i) Quacquarelli Symonds (QS),

(ii) The Times Higher Education (THE) or,

(iii) Shanghai Jiao Tong University’s Academic Ranking Of World Universities (Shanghai).

Age: There is no age limit from application.

Advertisement

DU recruitment 2022: Application Fee

A candidate from the UR/OBC/EWS category needs to pay a Rs 500 fee in order to apply. However, applicants from the SC, ST, PwBD categories and Women are exempted from paying the application fee. Candidates must note that fees that have already been paid will not be reimbursed under any circumstances.

DU recruitment 2022: How to apply?

Step 1: Visit the official website of Kironi Mal College kmc.du.ac.in

Advertisement

Step 2: Go to the notice tab and click on the link that reads Advertisement for Teaching Staff recruitment 2022

Step 3:You will be redirected to the advertisement pdf Read the details carefully and tap on the link for online application i.e. https://colrec.du.ac.in/

Step 4: Fill in all the required details carefully, upload the needed documents and pay the application fee

Play Clubhouse Wild Cards game soon! This feature will act as an ice-breaker

Step 5: Once done, keep a copy of the same for future reference.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.