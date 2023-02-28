Maitreyi College, Delhi University (DU) has started the online application process for the recruitment of Assistant Professors in various departments of the college. The registration process began on February 25 and the deadline for receipt of the application is March 10. Candidates who are interested can submit their application forms through the official website at colrec.uod.ac.in.

“Details regarding qualifications, publications, experience, screening guidelines and indicative proforma etc. are available on the College website along with the advertisement," read the official notice. Applicants are requested to read the above details before filling up the application form. Through this recruitment drive, Maitreyi College will fill up a total of 109 Assistant Professor posts.

DU Recruitment: Vacancy Details

Advertisement

Mathematics Department: 12 posts

Hindi Department: 12 posts

Physics Department: 10 posts

Political Science Department: 10 posts

English Department: 9 posts

Botany Department: 9 posts

Chemistry Department: 7 posts

Zoology Department: 7 posts

History Department: 6 posts

Commerce Department: 6 posts

Sociology Department: 6 posts

Sanskrit Department: 5 posts

Computer Science Department: 3 posts

Economics Department: 3 posts

Environmental Science (EVS) Department: 2 posts

Physical Education Department: 1 post

Punjabi Department: 1 post

DU Recruitment: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification- Aspirants who are applying must have a Master’s degree with 55 per cent marks in a relevant or allied subject from a university recognised in India or an equivalent degree from an accredited Foreign University.

Candidates must also have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) that is conducted by the University Grants Commission (UGC), Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) or any similar agency.

Advertisement

DU Recruitment 2023: How to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website at colrec.uod.ac.in.

Step 2: Candidates need to fill up the details to create a registration number.

Step 3: Then log in and proceed with the application form.

Step 4: Upload all the essential documents as mentioned.

Step 5: Pay the required application fee and submit the form

Step 6: Save and download the confirmation page.

Advertisement

Step 7: Take a printout of the application form for future reference.

DU Recruitment : Application Fee

Candidates from the General/OBC/EWS category, need to pay an application fee of Rs 500. While those from the SC/ST/PwBD category have been exempted from payment of a fee. For more details, read the official notice and keep a check on the main website.

Read all the Latest Education News here