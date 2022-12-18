The University of Delhi has released the list of vacant seats for round two. The round two vacant seats list is available on the official websites- du.ac.in or admission.uod.ac.in.

Colleges Lady Shree Ram College, Hansraj College, Hindu College hardly have any vacant seats while colleges like Acharya Narendra Dev College has nearly 100 vacant seats.

The candidates who have secured their admission in round- 1 can opt for upgrade and reorder their higher preference from October 26 to 27. “The candidates who opt for upgradation will be automatically upgraded based on the allocation policy of CSAS 2022. If a new preference is allocated, the claim for earlier seat admitted stands forfeited automatically leading to its auto cancellation," the university stated.

The first round of undergraduate admissions under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS-2022) is over and the second merit list will be announced on October 30, based on the availability of seats.

Approximately 59,100 candidates have secured their admission in the first round of DU UG admissions

“Based on the availability of the seats, the University will declare CSAS Round II on 05:00 PM. Sunday, October 30, 2022. For the Second Round of allocations, the candidates should accept the allocated seat from 10:00 A.M. Monday, October 31, 2022 to 04:59 P.M. Tuesday, November 01, 2022," said the official statement by the university.

Subsequently, the candidates who have taken the admission in CSAS Round–I can opt for “Upgrade" and re-ordering their Higher Preferences from 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, October 26, 2022 to 04:59 P.M. Thursday, October 27, 2022.

As per the schedule released at beginning of the admission process, the second merit list will be released on October 30 after which students will have a chance to book a seat. If any seats are left vacant, thrid list will be released on November 10 and spot allocations will be done on November 17 and 22, based on seats left vacant.

So far, under the first round, over 72,800 candidates have accepted the college and course allotted to them, however, only around 24,000 have only submitted their fees till Saturday 8 pm. If a candidate doesn’t pay the fee and book the seat within the deadline, the same will be available in the second list.

The number of seats across DU colleges is 70,000, but the varsity has allocated extra seats in unreserved (OBC-NCL and EWS) and reserved (SC, ST and PWBD) categories in the first list, taking the number to 80,164.

