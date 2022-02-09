DU Reopening Might be Discussed in AC Meet Today, Student Resort to Hunger Strike Demanding Offline Classes

When other universities and colleges have resumed functioning, why is the University of Delhi (DU), still closed?, asked students who have been protesting for months seeking resumption of on-campus classes. Late-night of February 8, students had resorted to chakka jam and indefinite hunger strike demanding in-person classes.

An academic council meeting is scheduled to be held today - February 9 and the issue of reopening is expected to come up in the meeting today, however, there is no official statement on the same yet. Delhi University VC has called the protesting students to be “unnecessarily impatient". He said that reopening is a big decision and will be announced after considering several aspects.

Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh had earlier said that the university will resume offline classes once the 100 per cent capacity is allowed. After the recent meeting of the Delhi government and the Delhi Disaster Management Association (DDMA), colleges and universities were allowed to resume physical classes, however, DU is yet to announce a date of reopening. Other universities in the national capital region including Ambedkar University, JNU have started on-campus classes.

The VC claimed that the university will give advanced notice of 7-10 days before reopening. This has made many assume that the varsity is unlikely to open anytime soon and the protests have intensified.

Students have been voicing their concerns over social media platforms too. They claim that online classes are not as useful and effective as offline classes. Those hailing from tier 2 and 3 cities also want ‘exposure’ and ‘experience’ of studying at the premium institutes. Many have also questioned that if schools and other colleges in area can reopen then why not DU?

Earlier, Students’ Federation of India (SFI) called for a protest outside the VC office to demand immediate reopening of the campus. “Earlier, talks were held with the administration, they always stressed that the universities can’t be opened up because of the guidelines of DDMA," said Abhishek Kumar, co-convenor, SFI Delhi University. Now, that DDMA guidelines have favoured reopening, students want universities to take prompt action. Those who enrolled in 2020 have not been on campus for more than a semester and they are moving into their third year now. Students claim, this has made them miss their college lives.

