DU SOL Admissions 2021 Begin: Top Courses Available, Here's How to Apply

The Delhi University School of Open Learning (DU SOL) has started the online registration process for admission to undergraduate programmes from October 22 onwards. Students who have cleared class 12 or equivalent level of education can apply for admissions at DU SOL. The registration can be done online on the official portal sol.du.ac.in.

This year, DU SOL UG admission is being conducted for five undergraduate courses- BA (Program), BA English (Hons), BA Political Science (Hons), BCom (Program), and BCom (Hons).

>DU SOL UG Admission 2021: How To Apply

Candidates must register themselves by using their own valid email id and phone number as all future communications will be shared through them. Here is a step-by-step process to apply for DU SOL UG admission 2021

Step 1: Go to the official website of DU SOL sol.du.ac.in through any internet browser

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates who have not registered earlier, will be required to click on ‘New User’ and fill in the required details including a valid email id and mobile to register themselves

Step 3: Those who already registered on the DU SOL admission portal will be required to log in to the portal by using their registration details.

Step 4: Next, the applicants will be redirected to a new window where they will be required to fill in the DU SOL admission form

Step 5: Pay the processing fee and submit the application form. Also, keep a copy of the DU SOL UG admission form for future reference.

>DU SOL UG Admission 2021: Documents Needed During Registration

— A scanned copy of a recent passport size photograph

— Self-attested copies of class 10 mark sheet

— Self-attested copy of class 12 mark sheets,

— Scanned image of signature,

— Category certificate, and Income Certificate (if applicable)

The varsity has also provided helpline numbers to assist the students in online registration for DU SOL UG admission 2021. The last date to apply for DU SOL UG admission is December 15.

