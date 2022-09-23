DU to JNU to Hyderabad University: Check Top Colleges Admission Schedule

Now that the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2022 results are out, the next step is getting a seat. To do so, candidates will have to register themselves at the universities they want to apply for. The varsities will then release the merit lists and cuts off against which candidates will have to reserve their seats.

While most of the participating universities have announced their counselling process, BHU, AMU, JNU and Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University are yet to announce their admission process. Let’s check out the application and admission dates for the remaining universities:

Jamia Millia Islamia: The varsity will share its first merit list for admission to 10 undergraduate courses on the basis of the CUET-UG scores on September 26. Students will be able to secure their seats from September 29 to October 1. The second merit list will be declared on October 6, admissions against which will be done between October 10 and October 12. The third list of selected candidates will be out by October 17 and students will get two days’ time to secure admission, starting from October 20 to 21.

Delhi University: The phase I of Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) or the admission application process will end on October 10. The phase II will be from September 26 to October 10. The date of declaration of merit lists will be declared by October 10. DU is yet to declare how many merit lists it will release.

Pondicherry University: Applications are currently open for admissions to the varsity via CUET 2022 scores. The tentative admission calendar has been released which includes publication of overall merit list on October 6. The second select list will be out on Oct 11, and the third one on Oct 14. The academic year will commence from Oct 17.

Hyderabad University: The application process for admission to the university are ongoing and the last date to apply is October 5, at mgahvcuet.samarth.edu.in. The date to announce the merit list is yet to be released and will be declared in due course of time. The classes will commence from November 1, tentatively.

Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University: The admission will be purely on the basis of CUET (UG) score. Candidates can register up till September 30. The application fees for UR, OBC, and EWS category is Rs 200, and for SC, ST category is Rs 100. The course-wise merit list will be prepared by the committee constituted for the purpose.

After completion of the registration, the university will declare the first round of merit list on October 10. Students will be required to submit requisite fees to secure admission in respective course latest by Oct 15. The second round of counseling against vacant seats will take place between Oct 17 to 31. The academic session will begin from November 1.

Allahabad University: The registration process has already begun for admissions and will continue till Oct 10. The counselling process will take place from Oct 11 to Nov 4. The university will consider the CUET normalized score for admissions and the academic session will begin from Nov 10.

Visva Bharati University: The online registration of the candidates has begun and the last date to apply is October 10. This is will be followed by a merit list, counselling, and payment of admission fees. The entire process will continue till Oct 31. The academic session will begin from Nov 1, tentatively.

Assam University: Candidates can select maximum two courses in separate applications. Admission is on the basis of CUET score only. No separate admission will be there, the university has informed. The last date to apply is Nov 14, and merit list will be published on Oct 27. Admission is from Oct 28 to 31. Classes start from November 1.

Central Sanskrit University: Firstly, candidates will have to apply for admission to the university. The last date to do is Sept 26. After successful submission of online application, the admission committee will verify the documents. Selected candidates will be informed by an email for submission of fee which is to be paid online.

The admission will be held in three phase — in phase-1, the admission will be given on merit basis to the students who have qualified CUET UG successfully. This will conclude on Sept 26. In phase-2, the admission will be given to those who have registered/ appeared for CUET UG, but could not complete due to technical glitches and this will continue till Oct 7. In phase-3, admission will be opened for all who have not applied for CUET UG. The last date for this phase is Oct 20.

