DU UG Admission 2022: Second Round of Spot Admissions Begins Today

The Delhi University has began the round 2 of undergraduate spot admissions today, November 28. According to the schedule. With some seats continuing to remain vacant, the process for the second spot round for Delhi University (DU) admissions has began. To download the vacant seat list, open the official website: uod.ac.in. The list for spot allocation will be announced at 5 PM on December 2.

The universities has also opened the window for CW (under armed forces) and Kashmiri migrant candidates so that they could select a seat under the supernumerary quota or upgrade to their preferred course on November 29.

As per the university, the list for spot allocation will be announced at 5 PM on December 2 and candidates opting for Spot Round II admissions will be able to apply from 10 am on Tuesday. The time duration allotted to the candidates to accept the seat will be from 10 AM on December 3 to 4:59 PM on December 4. To accept the seat they will have to pay the fee by December 6. The candidates are not allowed to apply if they have participated in the spot round 1 admission.

Advertisement

DU UG Admission 2022: List of documents required to complete the admission process are:

Class 10 and 12 certificate

Birth Certificate

Allotment letter

Category Certificate

Note: It is necessary that the students carry both the original and a set of copies of the document with them.

As for the spot admission round 1, concluded on November 27, Sunday. About 8680 students were allotted seats in this round. 6953 students accepted the seats that were allotted to them by Friday, November 25.

To apply for the spot in round 2 admissions, candidates must visit the official website: du.ac.in. Then, click on the admission link and fill up your details in the application form. After paying the registration fee, click on submit and download the round 2 application form. Lastly, take a printout for further reference.

Advertisement

Read all the Latest Education News here