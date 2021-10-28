DUET Result 2021 Declared: Steps to Check Delhi University Results

The Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2021 has been released for undergraduate (UG) courses has been declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on October 27. Candidates, who appeared for DUET 2021, can check their score cards on the official website, nta.ac.in/duetexam.

The DUET UG 2021 was held for BElEd, BA(Honours) in Humanities and Social Science, five year integrated course in journalism, BA (H) in Multimedia and Mass Communication, BSc Physical Education and Sports Sciences, BTech Information Technology and Mathematical Innovations, Bachelor in Physiotherapy /Bachelor in Occupational Therapy/Bachelor of Prosthetics and Orthotics, JAT BMS/BBA (FIA) and BA (Hons) Business Economics (Shift I and II).

“Candidates can login on the provided link and view/ download/ Print their Score Card," NTA wrote on its official notice.

>DUET 2021 result: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website of NTA DUET on any internet browser

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the DUET 2021 result link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a login page, wherein you will have to enter your application form number and date of birth in YYYYMMDD format

Step 4: After entering the page, click on the ‘View Score Card’ button and download the score card. Take a printout for further reference

The NTA had conducted the DUET 2021 on September 26, 27, 28, 29, 30 September, and October 1 at several exam centres across India. The exam was held in the computer-based test (CBT) mode in 27 cities across India. The test was of objective type, comprising multiple-choice questions (MCQs).

The agency had released the provisional answer keys and challenges between October 8 and 10. Candidates who were not satisfied with the answer key were allowed to challenge the same. Those who cleared the entrance will be called for counselling for verification of documents and payment of admission fees.

Meanwhile, DU vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh has announced that the decision to reopen the varsity will be taken post-Diwali due to the fear that the number of Covid-19 cases may increase. The university will reopen if the pandemic situation is fine after Diwali, Singh said.

