DU's Hindu College to Expand Library, Add Faculty Block

Delhi University’s Hindu College will expand its library, boys hostel and add a faculty block, in a concerted push to upgrade existing infrastructure, college officials said on Thursday.

Last year, the college upgraded several of its facilities, including two auditoriums, an amphitheatre, a research centre, and a multimedia lab, they said.

The majority of the projects are being funded by the college alumni and philanthropic donations, they added.

The library building is being expanded to four storeys with modern facilities, principal Anju Srivastava told PTI. The expansion work is expected to be completed by July 2023.

“The library expansion work, facilitated by Hindu College alumnus Rajesh Mehra, Founding Director, Jaquar Industries, was initiated on 5 February 2022 and is slated to get complete by July 2023," Srivastava added.

Earlier, there were two floors of 895 sq metres each. Two more floors have been added to the existing structure and the finishing work is going on, the principal said.

Upon its completion, the library will accommodate 350 students, have a digital resources centre to access available e-resources with more than 30 computers, a lift, comfortable reading areas, and RFID services.

The principal informed that a two-storeyed building for the faculty with departmental rooms and a bigger staff room is also coming up.

"There will soon be a massive expansion of the boys hostel to house almost 500 additional college students. We’ll be adding two storeys and upgrating the rest as part of the expansion project," said Srivastava.

The 25-acre campus houses lecture theatres, classrooms, laboratories, a library, research centre, playing fields, a sports pavilion, a seminar hall, two auditoriums, computer rooms, a cafeteria and halls of residence.

