DU's Offline Exams: Students to Get Extra 30 Minutes, Internal Choices

After a two-year hiatus, Delhi University students will take this semester’s examinations in offline mode. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, DU students have been taking open-book exams and the practice of writing answers in offline mode has changed dramatically.

The students raised their voices in support of the open book examination for this semester also but the University has put its feet down. The varsity has made a change by adding 30 minutes and more choices in the question papers as a special one-time measure. This step is taken by Delhi University just to get students back to their traditional mode of learning.

This has come as a relaxation considering students have reported a lack of writing practice. This has happened because classes are being held online mode since the past two years due to covid-19. Exams too were too held in online mode.

Advertisement

According to an earlier official statement published by the University, students who have filled the examination form but are unable to show up for it owing to reasonable circumstances may be offered a second chance. Phase-II examination will be administered to the remaining students for this purpose.

The physical classes for the Delhi University’s students resumed in February and students have grown accustomed to coming to campus now. The ongoing semester examinations at DU are all set to be conducted in the month of May and June. Nonetheless, students are not happy with the university’s approach, and several of them have expressed their displeasure on social media.

Students who have registered for the exam but have not appeared for the exam due to justifiable reasons will also get another chance.

Meanwhile, for the upcoming batches of students, DU has changed the admission criteria. This year, DU will be enrolling students based on CUET - an entrance exam instead of class 12 marks-based cut-offs. CUET will be an online exam.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.