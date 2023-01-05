DU’s Sri Aurobindo College is Hiring For 111 Assistant Professor Posts, Salary up to Rs 57,700

Delhi University’s Sri Aurobindo College had issued an advertisement for the recruitment of assistant professor posts for the subjects botany, chemistry, commerce, computer science, economics, environmental science, mathematics, and other subjects. The application process began on December 31. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the 111 posts within three weeks from the date of publication of advertisement.

According to the official notice, the contract of the assistant lecturer is purely on a guest basis. The contract can be terminated at any time without notice or assigning anytime.

As per the notice, applicants belonging to OBC, SC, and EWS categories will be called for an interview by the panel for an Adhoc appointment. Candidates may report to the principal’s office of the college on January 6 at 10 am.

Applicants enrolled in the latest panel prepared by the concerned department are requested to keep their verification documents and qualifying degrees ready. Candidates are required to bring original certificates as well as self-attested/disability certificates at the time of the interview.

Delhi University’s Sri Aurobindo College Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Assistant professor-111

Botany- 1

Chemistry- 6

Commerce- 32

Computer science- 2

Economics- 10

Electronics- 7

English- 8

Environmental science- 2

Hindi- 9

History- 5

Mathematics- 5

Physics- 5

Political science- 15

Sanskrit- 1

Zoology- 3

Delhi University’s Sri Aurobindo College Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification: The recruitment is open for candidates with a master’s degree in a relevant subject and qualification of the National Eligibility Test (NET) or PhD degree from a recognised university/institution.

Delhi University’s Sri Aurobindo College Recruitment 2023: Steps to check

Step 1. Visit the official website of the college at aurobindo.du.ac.in

Step 2. Check out the vacancy notice link on the homepage.

Step 3. Click on the walk-in-interview link

Step 4. Now, you can check and download the pdf for the future

Delhi University’s Sri Aurobindo College Recruitment 2023: Salary

Selected candidates will be appointed as assistant professor in academic level 10 with a rationalised entry and will be paid Rs 57,700 as per the 7th CPC pay matrix.

