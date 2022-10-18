Early Diwali For Many as Odisha Govt Regularises Jobs of 57,000 Contractual Workers

The government of Odisha issued a notification abolishing the contractual recruitment system. The state government has declared that the services of employees appointed on a contractual basis have now been regularized. The notification came from the General Administration and Public Grievance Department. It said that under Article 309 of the Constitution, rules regarding contractual appointments to Group B, C, and D Posts, in place since 2013, have been repealed.

According to the notification, the rules will come into force on the date of their publishing in the Odisha Gazette. They will now be dubbed the Odisha Group B, C and D posts (Repeal and Special Provisions) Rules, 2022. Those appointed under the 2013 rules will be deemed to have been designated against the post on a regular basis from the date of the commencement of the new rules.

The Odisha Cabinet had decided to regularise the jobs of 57,000 contractual employees on Saturday. Most of these employees work in the school and mass education, home, health and family welfare departments, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

Advertisement

Following the meeting of the state’s Cabinet ministers, CM Naveen Patnaik digitally addressed the residents of the state. He informed the people that the decision is going to put an additional burden of Rs 1300 crore every year on the state exchequer. He said that the decision had ushered in early Diwali for many families.

Those employees who have been given regular appointments after completing six years of contractual service will have a right to fixation of their pay as on the date of commencement of the new rules through notional increments “considering the date of their contractual appointment." Employees with newly regularised jobs will now be entitled to service benefits like promotion in the cadre on a notional basis.

Newly regularised employees will also be assigned different seniority levels, basing this notionally on the cadre the employees would have been assigned to, had they been regular employees under the new rules.

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here