ECIL Jobs 2023: Walk-in-Interview For 200 Technical Officer Contract Posts, Salary Upto Rs 31,000

The hiring process involves the submission of an application form, relevant documents, and a walk-in interview.

By: Education and Careers Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: January 08, 2023, 09:48 IST

New Delhi, India

(ECIL) has announced that it is entertaining applications to fill in 200 vacancies. (Representative image)

The Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) has announced that it is entertaining applications to fill in 200 vacancies for the post of Technical Officer in business verticals all across the country.

The notification from the Schedule-A public sector enterprise stated that the positions would be on a fixed tenure contract basis for a period of 12 months, extendable subject to certain conditions. The consolidated salary for the post will range from Rs 25,000 to Rs 31,000 a month. The hiring process involves the submission of an application form, relevant documents, and a walk-in interview.

The notice said that the tenure is extendable, subject to the project requirements and performance of the candidates.

ECIL Jobs 2023: Total Vacancies

Of the 200 vacancies, 80 are unreserved, 20 are earmarked for the Economically Weaker Section, 52 are reserved for Other Backward Castes, 33 are for Scheduled Caste, and 15 are for Scheduled Tribe candidates.

ECIL Jobs 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Education: To be eligible for the post, candidates must possess BE/ BTech degree in CSE, IT, ECE, EEE, Mech, Electrical, Electronics, and Instrumentation Engineering and should have passed with a minimum of 60 percent marks in aggregate. They must also have at least a year of post-qualification experience in election & field operations, repair and maintenance of electronic equipment, and industrial production.

Age Limit: The maximum age bar for the candidate is 30 years. There is age relaxation for candidates based on reservation categories.

ECIL Jobs 2023: Salary

In the first year, selected candidates will receive a remuneration of Rs 25,000 per month. For the second year, they will receive Rs 28,000 per month, and Rs 31,000 per month for the third and fourth years. They will be eligible to benefits such as Mediclaim, Company PF, and TA/DA.

ECIL Jobs 2023: Application Process

Hopefuls can download the application form from the ECIL website at www.ecil.co.in. Registration will close at 11.30 AM on Wednesday, January 11.

Candidates must be present with filled-out application forms, their resume, and other required documents such as School leaving certificate, government-issued identity proof, educational qualification documents, experience certificates, and category certificates if applicable.

The reporting time for the walk-in interview at CED Building, Main Factory, Electronics Corporation of India Limited, ECIL Post, Hyderabad - 500062 is 09.00 AM on Wednesday.

first published: January 08, 2023, 09:48 IST
last updated: January 08, 2023, 09:48 IST
