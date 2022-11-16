EDII Collaborates With Kerala's Digital University, Blockchain Academy for a National Certified Blockchain Startup Programme

The Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII) in Ahmedabad, has collaborated with Digital University Kerala (DUK) and Kerala Blockchain Academy (KBA), an initiative of Government of Kerala under the Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management, Kerala (IITMK), to launch a Certified Blockchain Startup Programme online.

Those interested in the course can apply online. The last date for registration of the programme is November 17, 2022. The programm will start on November 19 and will continue till December 18.

The programme will equip startups and individuals with requisite knowledge, skills and attitude to understand and deal effectively with the issues, opportunities and challenges in the sector of blockchain technology.

The 10-day-long online training programme is developed by EDII & KBA and comprises four days of blockchain training and six days entrepreneurship & management training. EDII will be handling the entrepreneurship and management sessions of the programme while KBA and DUK will take care of the sessions on blockchain technology.

Dr Sunil Shukla, Director General, EDII, said, “EDII proposes to train 30 individuals per programme to enable them to successfully begin their startup journey in the blockchain technology sector. The trained entrepreneurs will have all technology-related information along with necessary entrepreneurial and management skills for setting up their startups in the blockchain domain." Dr Shukla added that a minimum of five such programmes are planned to be conducted by EDII and KBA in a year.

