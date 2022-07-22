Edtech Startup Creative Galileo Raises $7.5 Million Funding, to Offer Services in Regional Languages

Early learning edtech platform Creative Galileo has raised $7.5 million in a Series A funding round from Kalaari Capital, Affirma Capital, East Ventures, Valiant Employee Investment Fund, and angel investors. This brings the company’s total funding to $10 million, including a pre-series A round of $ 2.5 million announced in October last year. The edtech now claims they have enough capital to make the platform multilingual. It aims to add Marathi, Telegu, and Tamil content in the next six months.

The company has raised fresh funds at a valuation of USD 40 million which is much higher compared to last year’s USD 12.5 million valuation in July. The subscriber acquisition cost is at Rs 1.5 which is a lower rate than many other edtechs, Prerna A Jhunjhunwala, Founder, Creative Galileo said.

Creative Galileo was founded in July 2020 by Jhunjhunwala and co-founded by Nikhil Naik. It is an early learning platform for kids aged 3-10 years. The platform also plans to expand in Southeast Asia. It is targeting Indonesia and Vietnam as of now. The founder said that 10 per cent of the viewership is from foreign markets such as US, the middle east, and Singapore. Creative Galileo has also recently started its foray with international alliances such as EBS Korea, a leading educational content specialist broadcasting company.

“With over 7 million downloads, the company will use the newly infused funds to scale up, accelerate hiring across the teams in multiple geographies, introduce regional languages and further strengthen the research and development of the platform," the edtech said in an official statement.

“In the last year, we have successfully built and provided millions of children access to high-quality content in our Digital and Educational Equality mission. We want to enable bespoke learning for children across the globe through their favourite characters to strengthen their foundation during their early years, which will also help develop and strengthen critical thinking, confidence, cognitive skills, and emotional intelligence.," said Prerna A Jhunjhunwala, Founder, Creative Galileo.

“We are excited to strengthen our partnership with Prerna and Nikhil as they continue their journey of transforming learning experiences for children across the globe. In the last six months, they have achieved strong growth with low marketing spend. Creative Galileo has also consistently ranked among the top 20 educational apps on India’s play store - the only early learning app to achieve this distinction. This is a testament to the founders’ relentless focus and strong execution," said Vani Kola, Managing Director, Kalaari Capital.

