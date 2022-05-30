Education Loans, Monthly Stipend, Insurance for Kids Who Lost Parents to Covid-19 Under PM CARES

Children who have lost their parents to covid-19 will get a monthly stipend worth Rs 4,000 a month, announced Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This will be disbursed under the PM CARES for Children Scheme which will also offer educational loans to such kids.

Amid a slew of measures to support children who lost their parents to the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued passbook of PM CARES for children, and health card under Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana. These children can get free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh under the Ayushman Bharat insurance scheme.

Taking to children via video conferencing the PM said, “I am taking to you not your Prime Minister but as a member of your family." Expressing his condolences for lost lives, Modi said, “I know how difficult the situation is for people who have lost their family members during the Covid-19 pandemic."

Education loan for professional courses, for higher education, then PM-CARES will help in that too. Rs 4,000 have also been arranged for them every month through other schemes for other daily needs, the PM said via video conference. To support their emotional needs, a helpline called Samvaad has also been launched.

After announcing these initiatives PM said, “I understand that nothing can replace the loss of your parents, however, this is an attempt to help you sail through the loss."

PM CARES for Children Scheme was launched by the Prime Minister in May 2021 to support children who have lost both the parents or legal guardian or adoptive parents or surviving parent to Covid-19 pandemic, during the period from March 2020 to February 2022. A portal named pmcaresforchildren.in was launched to register the children. The portal is a single window system which facilitates approval process and all other assistance for children. The objective of the Scheme is to ensure comprehensive care and protection of children. Under the scheme, children get a financial support of Rs 10 lakh on attaining 23 years of age and health insurance.

