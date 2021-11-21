Education Minister Inaugurates Centres for Nano Technology, Indian Knowledge System at IIT Guwahati

The Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurated the Centre for Nanotechnology (CNT) and Centre for Indian Knowledge System (CIKS) at IIT Guwahati today. He also inaugurated two hostels at the institute and released a book on NEP 2020 implementation at the institute.

CNT aims at meeting future challenges and augmenting academic partnerships with the industry in nanotechnology. The major funding for the centre, which included Rs 37 cr for the building, apart from equipment, was obtained from the Ministry of Education (MoE) and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

The centre will also host 25 advanced laboratories focussing on advancements in multi-disciplinary, scientific, and translational research. The key outcomes expected from the CNT include nano-enabled healthcare, energy harvesting, and LED prototypes, devices, and technologies, start-ups/ incubation ecosystem, high-end R&D outputs, capacity building of highly skilled manpower in the area of nanofabrication and nanoelectronics, etc.

Meanwhile, CIKS will focus on preserving, documenting, and sustaining Indian classical music, yoga, Sanskrit, traditional medicines, temple architecture, ceramic tradition and special agricultural practices of north-east India, herbal plants of north-east as a health food, and metalwork of Assam.

Pradhan appreciated the efforts of IIT Guwahati for creating an ecosystem for research and education as well as focusing on the overall development of the north-eastern region. He said that in this era of an interconnected world, the centre for nanotechnology at IIT Guwahati will host a number of CoEs, incubators, and state-of-the-art research laboratories for advancements in multi-disciplinary research and education in the areas of healthcare, nano-bio-materials, micro/nanoelectronics, and energy.

The education minister further added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his convocation speech in 2020 suggested IIT Guwahati to set up a Centre for Indian Knowledge System and lauded IIT Guwahati on doing so in such period of time. The event was also graced by Dr Ranoj Pegu, Education Minister of Assam, and Queen Oja, MP.

