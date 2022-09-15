Home » News » education-career » Education Minister Launches ‘Awakening’ Programme, Calls for Value-based Learning in Schools

Education Minister Launches ‘Awakening’ Programme, Calls for Value-based Learning in Schools

By: Education and Careers Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: September 15, 2022, 16:00 IST

New Delhi, India

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Education minister called upon CBSE to institute an advisory framework for encouraging value-based education in all schools from Balvatika to Class 12

Union Minister for Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan launched Ramakrishna Mission’s ‘Awakening’ Programme for students of classes 1 to 5.

The minister called upon CBSE to institute an advisory framework for encouraging value-based education in all schools from Balvatika to Class 12 for creating a talent pool ready for the challenges of life and committed to national progress and global welfare.

In video | ‘Awakened Citizens Programme’ for students of classes 1 to 5

Speaking on the occasion, Pradhan said that social transformation is one of the key goals of education. Values and wisdom are more important than material wealth. Value-based education is important for building a future-ready and socially conscious generation, he added.

He further said that Ramakrishna Mission has a legacy of imparting applied education. At a time when we are implementing NEP 2020, it must also lay emphasis on creating such value-based educational programmes for students in classes 9th to 12th in addition to creating programmes for classes 1 to 8. He said that this unique initiative is a step toward ensuring holistic personality development of a child aligned with the philosophy of NEP 2020.

Pradhan stressed that our education system must be aligned with national priorities. We have to create 21st-century citizens capable of taking global responsibilities. NEP 2020 with a focus on a teacher-led holistic education system for students is a step in that direction, he added.

