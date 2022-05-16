Education Minister Launches Book on Indian Knowledge System for Engineering Students, Calls it Move Towards 'Decolonizing' Indian Edu System

Minister of Education and Skill Development, Dharmendra Pradhan launched a textbook on ‘Introduction to Indian Knowledge Systems: Concepts and Applications. This book seeks to fill in the gap for offering a required course on the Indian Knowledge System (IKS), recently mandated by AICTE. The textbook curriculum is developed by Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore in association with VYASA Yoga Institute, Bengaluru, and Chinmaya Vishwa Vidyapeeth, Ernakulam. It is written by Prof. B Mahadevan, IIM Bangalore and co-authored by Associate Prof. Vinayak Rajat Bhat, Chanakya University, Bengaluru, and Nagendra Pavana R N, with the school of Vedic Knowledge Systems at Chinmaya Vishwa Vidyapeeth, Ernakulam.

Although the book has been primarily developed for use by the engineering institutions, the structure and the contents lend itself easily to address the requirement in other University systems including liberal arts, medicine, science, and management.

Advertisement

Read | Govt Considering to Set-up Veda Education Board, Sanskrit, Math Experts to be Involved

At the event, Pradhan expressed his happiness that the authors have given an academic framework to Indian Knowledge System in this book. Speaking about Vedas, Upanishads and other Indian texts, he said that our ancient heritage is full of treasures which need to be preserved, documented and propagated. He also spoke about various examples of science-based practices and knowledge from ancient India which we can find relevant still in the modern world.

The minister said that Indian education system is being decolonised under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “While we adopt the good things from our ancient past, we must also be mindful of the problems in our society and build a future which which creates synergy between knowledge from the past and contemporary issues. Solutions to many of world’s problems lie in Indian Knowledge System," he added.

Moreover, the New Education Policy (NEP) has also provided a clear trajectory for imparting IKS in the higher education curriculum, necessitating a book of this kind in several higher education institutions in the country in the days to come.

The newly released IKS textbook will enable the students to bridge the divide between traditional and modern education system by providing students with an opportunity to reconnect with the past, build holistic scientific temper and utilize it for carrying multidisciplinary research and innovation, an official statement from the ministry said.

Advertisement

Established in October 2020 , Indian Knowledge System (IKS) is an innovative cell under Ministry of Education (MoE) at AICTE, New Delhi. It seeks to promote interdisciplinary research on all aspects of IKS, preserve and disseminate IKS for further research and societal applications, actively engage for spreading the rich heritage of our country and traditional knowledge in the field of Arts and literature, Agriculture, Basic Sciences, Engineering & Technology, Architecture, Management, Economics, etc.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.