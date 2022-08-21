Education Minister on a 4-Day visit to Australia

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan will be on a four-day visit to Australia to strengthen Indo-Australian ties and to explore the connect, collaborate and cooperate aspect in education and skill development.

In his statement prior to the departure, Dharmendra Pradhan said that reforms in India’s education sector and the renewed vigour in India-Australia bilateral relations opens up immense opportunities for both sides to establish the knowledge economy as a key pillar of our cooperation.

He expressed his confidence that the tour will add momentum to our unity of purpose, help build trans-national knowledge bridges, further broaden our engagements at all levels in all areas of learning, skilling, research, innovation and entrepreneurship and deepen people-to-people connect.

During his 4-day visit, on August 21, the minister will interact with the Indian diaspora. Next day, he will be visiting Western Sydney University (WSU) to co-chair the 6th meeting of the Australia India Education Council with Australian Counterpart Jason Clare. Along with HE Sarah Mitchell MLC, NSW Minister for Education, Pradhan will be visiting a school. He will also visit TAFE NSF and The University of New South Wales (UNSW) based in Sydney, where he will be interacting with the Vice-Chancellors and senior representatives of the Australian Government ,Department of Education.

On August 23, 2022, the education minister will be visiting the Kangan Institute and Deakin University in Melbourne. He will be meeting academicians and leaders of the Australian education and skilling ecosystem and vibrant Indian diaspora residing in Melbourne.

The minister will also be holding a virtual bilateral meeting with HE Brendan O’Connor MP, Minister for Skills and Training. Next day, he will hold a dialogue with the group of eight on building a successful Australia-India research collaboration. He will also hold a dialogue, organized by Australia Indian Chamber of Commerce and Monash University. Later, the Minister will be interacting with the Indian students in Melbourne.

