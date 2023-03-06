Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will launch SATHEE - a Self Assessment Test and Help for Entrance Exams platform today, March 6. SATHEE is for aspirants to prepare for upcoming competitive exams such as the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), and others.

This self-paced assessment platform has been developed by the University Grants Commission (UGC), Ministry of Education (MoE), and Indian Institute of Technology, (IIT) Kanpur. The launch event will also be streamed live on UGC’s official YouTube channel.

The main objective behind this new learning platform is to bridge the gap between candidates who can afford additional coaching classes and training sessions for entrance exams and those who cannot. Through this new learning platform, the coaching experience will become available for all.

Advertisement

SATHEE would also be beneficial to candidates preparing for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) recruitment exams, Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) exams, and Common Admission Test (CAT) exams.

The Self Assessment Test and Help for Entrance Exams platform will have specially designed videos made by IIT and Indian Institute of Science (IISc) faculty members, professors, and teachers to help students prepare for competitive exams. Through these videos, students will learn concepts and revise topics they are weak in.

On March 2, UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar put out a tweet stating that SATHEE will allow students to have a self-paced interactive learning session as well as an assessment program to prepare for competitive entrances and other exams.

How SATHEE platform will work?

Advertisement

The SATHEE websites — one for JEE and another for NEET have already been created. Through a Google form that is on the official websites, candidates can choose the subject they want to study and get their questions answered as well.

The learning platform will feature subject-specific faculty and advice on how to ace the entrance test. There will be study material available on the main sites in English, Hindi, and other regional languages of India, to prepare for competitive examinations.

Advertisement

In 2020, the Ministry of Education launched a National Test Abhyas (NTA) that offers free mock tests to JEE and NEET candidates. It helped students to prepare for their exams at their home during the COVID lockdown. The initiative was taken as students were unable to go to their coaching classes during the pandemic.

Read all the Latest Education News here