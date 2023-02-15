Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is all set to attend the review meeting on STARS project tomorrow, February 16 in Bhubaneswar, where he will be taking a mid-term review of the strengthening teaching-learning and results for the project. Implemented in six states including Odisha, the two-day review programme will be held on February 16 and 17 in the state.

The STARS Project was approved by the cabinet under the Chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October 2020. It was approved with an aim to improve student outcomes in the selected states and the governance of school education in India.

The brain-storming sessions will be attended by education secretaries of six states (Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, and Kerala), Senior Government Officials, and National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) officials.

The Union Minister will analyse and review the implementation of the annual plan, utilisation of allocated funds, and the transformative changes achieved so far in the meeting, the New Indian Express reported. It will be the first-ever review meeting after the implementation of World Bank-funded STARS project, stated the publication.

The Strengthening Teaching-Learning and Results for States Programme or STARS project aims to improve assessment systems, facilitate school-to-work transition, strengthen classroom instruction, decentralise management, and strengthen governance.

The Union cabinet approved this special project in October 2020 and it only became effective on February 23, 2021. This project is for a period of five years up to 2024-25. The STARS project focuses to support the country’s goal which is ‘Education for All’. To make this project a successful one, the World Bank has earlier helped with more than $3 billion.

The World Bank June 24 approved $500 million for the project to improve the quality and governance of school education in six Indian states via the Samagra Shiksha program. Through this program, about 250 million students from the age group 6 years to 17 years in 1.5 million schools and more than 10 million teachers will benefit from it.

The STARS project has been implemented under the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education (MoE). Additionally, a project similar to STARS will reportedly be funded by Asian Development Bank (ADB) for states like Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, and Assam.

