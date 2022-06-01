Education Minister to Head Conference Today on Implementation of NEP 2020

All education ministers across states and UTs will take part in a conference about the implementation of NEP 2020, to be held on today and tomorrow in Gujarat. The conference will focus on how the education ecosystem in India can be strengthened with the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, skilling in schools and digital initiatives like NDEAR, NETF, etc.

The conference will be attended by the Union Education Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan along with Rajeev Chandrasekhar, MoS Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Electronics and Information Technology, Annapurna Devi, MoS for Education, Dr Subhash Sarkar, MoS for Education and senior officials of Ministry of Education will participate in the meeting.

Also read| NEP Effect: List of States, Boards Which Changed Text Books to Matchup With NEP’s Indian Knowledge System

Advertisement

“The conference is expected to witness deliberations on strengthening the education ecosystem in the country with focus on implementation of National Education Policy 2020, skilling in schools and digital initiatives like NDEAR, NETF, etc," reads the official notice.

The ministers will also be visiting Vidya Samiksha Kendra (VSK), Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-informatics (BISAG), National Forensic Science University (NFSU) and International Automobile Centre of Excellence (iACE) today.

Read| Multiple Entry, Exit Gateways in Degree Courses Soon, Colleges to Implement Academic Bank of Credits ‘Urgently’

Earlier, the Union Minister of Education Pradhan had said that the NEP 2020 covers students from age 3 to 23 in the formal education system adding that one must also come up with new ideas, pathbreaking strategies on skilling, re-skilling and up-skilling for those who are not a part of the formal education system. While addressing the 49th IFTDO World Conference and Exhibition in New Delhi, he said that due to a rapidly changing world, “we must prepare our workforce to be ready for the challenges of the 21st century through a holistic skilling strategy."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.