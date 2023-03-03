The University Grants Commission (UGC) is set to launch a self-assessment platform for Indian students. UGC chief M Jagadesh Kumar announced that union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan will be launching a self-paced interactive learning and assessment platform for students to prepare for competitive and other exams. This new platform will be called SATHEE which stands for Self Assessment Test and Help for Entrance Exams.

The SATHEE websites - one for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and another for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) have already been created. The websites are interactive in nature with subject-wise faculty and tips on how to crack the entrance exam. Students can select the subject they want to learn and clear their doubts as well through a Google form that is available on the respective sites.

This platform is a new initiative by the Ministry of Education, in association with the Indian Institute of Technology, (IIT) Kanpur. The main objective of this new platform is to give students a self-paced interactive learning and assessment platform for them to prepare for competitive and other exams.

SATHEE platform plans to “bridge the gap for the students in society who can’t afford the costly entrance exam guidance and coaching," UGC Chief Kumar tweeted. “SATHEE aims to make the students learn the concepts and focus on their weak topics so they feel confident to give any exams by watching videos prepared by IIT and IISc faculty members," he added.

The UGC chairman also shared the official YouTube link to the launch event, which will be activated on March 6. According to the UGC chairman, SATHEE is scheduled to be launched on March 6 at 10:45 am by the Minister of Education, Dharmendra Pradhan.

Meanwhile, Pradhan and his Australian counterpart, Jason Clare will be signing an agreement soon to enhance student mobility between India and Australia. Clare recently asserted that this collaboration with India will be the “broadest and most favourable recognition agreement". Australia’s education minister is currently on a visit to India till March 3. The meeting will be focussed on working towards promoting partnerships and collaboration between institutions of the countries.

