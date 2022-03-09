Education Ministry Alerts Govt Job Aspirants Against Fake Websites Extracting Money

The Ministry of Education (MoE) has alerted job aspirants against fake websites claiming to offer government job opportunities. Listing examples of three such websites — sarvashiksha.online, samagra.shikshaabhiyan.co.in, and shikshaabhiyan.org.in, the ministry said that they misguide job aspirants by using a similar layout to that of the original websites and demand money from the respondents for the recruitment process.

Alerting aspirants of fraud, the MoE added that there may be more such fraud websites. “While these websites have come to the notice of the Department of School Education and Literacy, there may be more such other websites/social media accounts promising jobs and demanding money for the recruitment process," read the notice issued by the MoE through the Press Information Bureau.

The ministry advised the general public to avoid making any application on such websites and check their authenticity by visiting the official portals of the concerned department, personal inquiry, telephone call, e-mail before initiating any request. Any application or monetary transactions made on such websites won’t be the responsibility of the government, the ministry said.

However, this is not the first such instance of online fraud in the name of government jobs. Last month, several instances of fake appointment letters to Income Tax department aspirants were reported. The department eventually had to issue a clarification warning candidates against such fake letters.

The department said that all group B and group C post recruitments are conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) and all notifications, results are made available only on the SSC portal, ssc.nic.in. After which, the regional allocation is done and a final list is uploaded on the department’s website.

Sharing a notice on its social media pages, the IT department asked aspirants to rely only on official communications made through its website and not fall for the trap of fraudulent persons misleading them for joining the department in exchange for money or other benefits. To be safe from such frauds, job aspirants are advised to reply on the official website of the department/organisation they are applying in.

