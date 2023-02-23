Home » News » education-career » Education Ministry Asks States, UTs to Make PM Modi's 'Exam Warriors' Book Available in School Libraries

Education Ministry Asks States, UTs to Make PM Modi's 'Exam Warriors' Book Available in School Libraries

The book incorporates unique actionable ‘mantras’ for students, parents, and teachers on ways and means to overcome examination stress

Advertisement

PTI

Last Updated: February 23, 2023, 13:31 IST

New Delhi, India

The decision is taken so that a maximum number of students, teachers and parents get benefit from the prime minister’s words of wisdom and vision (Image: @Exam Warriors/Twitter)
The decision is taken so that a maximum number of students, teachers and parents get benefit from the prime minister’s words of wisdom and vision (Image: @Exam Warriors/Twitter)

The Ministry of Education has urged all states and Union territories to make the book ’Exam Warriors’ authored by Prime Minister Narendra Modi available in school libraries, officials said on Wednesday. "The education minister has requested the chief ministers of all states and administrators of Union Territories (UTs) to make ’Exam Warriors’ books available in libraries of each school under ’Samagra Shiksha’ so that a maximum number of students, teachers and parents get benefit from the prime minister’s words of wisdom and vision," a senior official of the ministry said.

The book incorporates unique actionable ‘mantras’ for students, parents and teachers on ways and means to overcome examination stress.

Advertisement

Read | UP to Follow Netherlands’ Model to Check School Drop-outs

The National Book Trust has published the translations of Exam Warriors in 11 Indian languages, namely Asamiya, Bangla, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

Modi also holds annual interactions with students, teachers and parents, called "Pariksha Pe Charcha", ahead of the board exams.

Read all the Latest Education News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

  • Tags:
first published: February 23, 2023, 13:31 IST
last updated: February 23, 2023, 13:31 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

RRR Wins At Hollywood Critics Association Film Awards, Pathaan In 1000 Crore Club Among Biggest Entertainment News Of The Week

+10PHOTOS

Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Hina Khan Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week