The Ministry of Education and Ministry of Culture are organising a conference on Bāratīya Rasāyanaśāstra at the IKS Center at IIT (BHU) Varanasi with the help of IKS Division on February 13 and 14. The conference will involve the drafting of a vision document for Bhāratīya Rasāyanaśāstra 2047 and cultural activities to popularize this knowledge from ancient to modern times, as per the official website.

The objective of the event is to bring together important stakeholders in this field to deliberate on the nature and content of the vision document 2047 for this subject so that it is thriving once again by the end of the Amrita kaal. The conference would be attended by renowned dignitaries, academicians, scholars, and researchers.

As per the official website, the objectives of the conference include creating a document for the Amrit Kaal - Vision Bhāratīya Rasāyanaśāstra 2047. It also aims to cultivate an audience that will be interested in unraveling and advancing Bhāratīya Rasāyanaśāstra, and understand the transdisciplinary nature as well as the holistic aspects of Bhāratīya Rasāyanaśāstra and its traditions. The event aims to explore and promote ‘green methods’ as espoused in the texts of Bhāratīya Rasāyanaśāstra for contemporary practices as well.

Advertisement

Also read| ICAI Appoints Aniket Sunil Talati as President, Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal as Vice President

“The Indian Knowledge Systems Division of Ministry of Education at AICTE in association with the Ministry of Culture seeks to create awareness about the sophisticated knowledge traditions that existed in this land by introducing citizens to the intellectual wealth of ancient Bhāratīyā-s in particularly in the field of chemistry and material science. In this context, it is organizing a 2-day Conference cum cultural activities session on Bhāratīya Rasāyanaśāstra under the aegis of “Dhara: An Ode to Indian Knowledge System" and Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav on 13th-14th, February, 2023," reads the official notice.

The themes will be covered through lectures, panel discussions, hands-on demonstrations, and exhibitions through six sessions including medicinal chemistry, perfumery, colours, construction materials, texts and philosophy of Rasāyana Śāstra, and metallurgy.

Read all the Latest Education News here