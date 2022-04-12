Education Ministry Seeks Report on JNU Student Union Clash Over Non-Veg Food

Amid the clash between the left-wing and ABVP students union at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) during Ram Navami celebrations in the Kaveri hostel mess, the Education Ministry has sought a report from the varsity over what has happened exactly on the premises, according to the news agency ANI.

The left-wing has claimed that ABVP stopped them from eating non-vegetarian food while the latter has said they were prevented from worshiping in the hostel during Ram Navami puja. A complaint was earlier raised to the JNU administration and the local police. As per reports, the varsity administration has been investigating the matter as well. They will likely now have to report to the Education Ministry.

The two groups of students union clashed on Sunday at the JNU hostel wherein six students were allegedly injured. Several purported videos of the violence had also surfaced on social media. One of the students, Akhtarista Ansari, could be seen bleeding from the head in one of the videos, however, officials have not confirmed the authenticity of the videos.

As per reports, members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) forced the hostel mess committee to change the dinner menu and exclude non-vegetarian items. JNU offers both vegetarian and nonvegetarian food to students who are allowed to choose as per their wishes.

Meanwhile, the right-wing ABVP has denied the charge and said that the leftists obstructed the Ram Navami puja programme organized at the hostel. Both sides allegedly started pelting stones and their members were injured.

The JNU administration had said that no violence will be tolerated on the campus and had warned the students about the same. “JNUTA expresses its outrage at any effort to impose the food preferences of any group over others. The use of violence as a means of punishing difference has no place within a university community," the JNU Teachers Association had said.

