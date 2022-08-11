Education Ministry Seeks Suggestions on National Curriculum Framework

To take forward the process of widespread consultation for the development of the new National Curriculum Framework (NCF) based on the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the Ministry of Education held a meeting with senior officials of all ministries and departments including NCERT, Election Commission of India, ICAR, and DRDO.

“The meeting focused on how ministries and organisations can contribute in developing a curriculum framework that is responsive and relevant to the developmental needs and interests of learners at different stages of their development. The officials present were first briefed about how a curriculum framework is prepared, what are its deliverables and what is expected from them," a senior MoE official told PTI.

“Many areas of contribution were subsequently discussed, such as the rapidly changing technology, need for innovation and generation of new ideas, need to focus on crucial areas like climate change, future skill requirements, crucial factors for agricultural growth, knowledge of India, especially in those areas where India is at the forefront for instilling a sense of pride, assistive technology for inclusion, enriching subject knowledge with real-life information, how to promote multilingualism, and integration of sports, fitness and arts," the official added.

The meeting was chaired by Anita Karwal, Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy (DoSEL), Ministry of Education (MoE), and focused on how ministries and organisations can contribute in developing a curriculum framework that is responsive and relevant to the developmental needs and interests of learners at different stages of their development. All ministries would have send written inputs.

During the meeting, the key deliverables of NCF were discussed in detail, including, early childhood care and education, foundational literacy and numeracy, competency based education, flexibility in choice of subjects in secondary classes, reduction of curriculum to core essentials, reimagining vocational education, identification of core skills and content.

It also includes inclusive education, multilingualism, integrating knowledge of India, citizenship, values like-appreciation of national heritage, respect for public property, taking care of elders, children with disabilities, health and well-being, sports and physical education guidance and counselling, and community involvement, etc.

Ideas such as leveraging the innovation ecosystem of the Department of Science and Technology (DST), understanding the efforts that go into agriculture to bring food on the table, the huge role of Gram panchayats in ensuring enrolment and retention in schools, the importance of imbibing volunteerism in early years, the need for every child to participate in activities related to physical health and well-being, focus on Divyang children, exposure to new technology from a young age, etc. were discussed was discussed in the meeting.

