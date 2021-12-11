Education Ministry Warns Parents Against 'Online Gaming Addiction' Among Kids, Releases Advisory

The Ministry of Education has warned parents against rising ‘online gaming addiction among children. Claiming that playing online games leads to “a serious gaming addiction" and “gaming disorder", the ministry issued a do and don’t list for parents and children across the country.

Claiming that the “gaming companies also emotionally compel the child to buy more levels and almost force in-app purchases" the ministry said that online games are designed in a way that that players “push themselves to the limit in order to progress in the game".

The Ministry of Education came up with certain Dos and Don’ts for parents and children to be able to overcome the downsides of the digital world, especially online gaming.

In the government advisory, the ministry asked parents to “not use real and personal information while playing online and use an anonymous moniker". It also asked parents to use spyware, antivirus, and firewall to configure the safety settings for any website or file.

Check the age rating for every game, and keep a record of any form of mistreatment, harassment, or bullying, and report the same to the cybercrime division of law enforcement, it added.

It also warned them to not download software and games from unknown and unauthorized websites.

Other guidelines stated: do not to allow them to engage online for long hours and tell them to take breaks in between. Do not leave the web unattended and apply a parental filter so as to sift the content your child is interacting with.

Meanwhile, voicing concern over children getting addicted to mobile games, Rajya Sabha member and senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi on Friday demanded that the government should regulate the online gaming industry and impose a uniform tax on it.

