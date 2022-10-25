Education Qualification: Rishi Sunak Studied from Stanford University, Been a Member of Parliament Since 2015

Rishi Sunak has been chosen as the leader of the Conservative Party on Monday and is set to be the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. For the 42-year-old, Stanford-educated MP of Indian heritage, Sunak’s journey has been a remarkable, up-and-up ride.

Sunak’s grandparents were born in India. They migrated to East Africa in the 1960s and from there to the UK. Let us know the education qualification of the UK’s first nonwhite prime minister:

Early life and education

Advertisement

Rishi Sunka was born on May 12, 1980 in Southampton to Yashvir Sunak and Usha Sunak. He studied at the prestigious Winchester College Oxford where he read Philosophy, Politics, and Economics. He then took his education a step further and went to Californian to earn an MBA as a Fulbright Scholar. He did this at Ivy League college, Stanford University.

Read | Rishi Sunak was ‘Bright’ Student, First from Stanford to ‘Lead’ Country, Teachers Recall UK PM’s College Days

Career start

From 2001 to 2004 Sunak worked as an analyst for the investment bank, Goldman Sachs. In 2006 he became a partner at The Children’s Investment Fund Management (TCI). In the year 2009, he left TCI and joined another hedge fund firm called Theleme Partners.

Advertisement

Foray into politics

In 2014 Sunak was selected as the Conservative candidate for Richmond (Yorks) and in 2015 he was Elected Conservative MP. Later in the year 2017, he was re-elected as the MP for Richmond (Yorks). He served as a Parliamentary Private Secretary at the Department for Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy.

Advertisement

In 2018 he was Appointed Parliamentary Under Secretary of State (Minister for Local Government). In the year 2019, he was re-elected as the MP for Richmond (Yorks) and appointed Chief Secretary to the Treasury. In 2020 he was appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer.

Road towards becoming the Prime Minister

On July 5, 2022 he resigned as chancellor, and on July 9 he announces his bid to succeed Boris Johnson as UK PM. But later on September 6, he loses to Liz Truss.

Truss resigns as British PM after just 45 days in office. On October 23 he announced a bid to replace Liz Truss as the next leader of the Conservative Party and prime minister of Britain. Finally, on October 24, he wins the final round of Tory voting, to become Britain’s first prime minister of South Asian descent.

Read all the Latest Education News here