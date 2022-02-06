Efforts on for Reforming Education Ecosystem in Jammu-Kashmir: LG

Efforts are being made for consistently reforming the educational ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said on Saturday. He underlined that the new education policy focuses to help youth to meet the challenges of the ever-changing world.

Sinha was speaking at the release of a book titled Himalaya Naardiya Antarang Bahirang Yog Sadhna, written by Hare Ram Dass ji Maharaj at the annual day function of a private school at Mandal here. The Lt Governor emphasised promoting balanced education that teaches science, industry 4.0 technologies and also imparts value-based knowledge.

Efforts are being made to consistently reform our education ecosystem. The New Education Policy focuses on promoting a conducive environment for constant learning and innovation, laying a solid foundation for the youth to address the challenges of the ever-changing world, the Lt Governor said. Apart from scientific and technological knowledge, he said.

We should also focus on value-based education, create an environment for individual growth. We are living in the digital age where we can learn anything through e-learning. But at the same time, there is a need to maintain a perfect balance between students and teachers for shaping the young minds through a value-based knowledge system, the Lt Governor said.

Terming learning as a life-long process, Sinha stressed the need to encourage students as well the teaching community to have thirst for knowledge all along and lead the way for a bright future. Earlier, the Lt Governor paid obeisance at Shiv Mandir, Mandal and performed special pooja on ‘Basant Panchami’.

