Elon Musk Says Planning to Open 'Texas Institute of Technology & Science'

Mega billionaire Elon Musk on Thursday tweeted saying that he is planning to open up a new university called ‘Texas Institute of Technology & Science’. The tech-preneur who has been vocal about his views against the usefulness of higher education might mean it as a joke. It is not yet clear how serious Musk is about his new venture considering he has recently announced that his company will be expanding in Texas. Tesla founder’s two companies, SpaceX and The Boring Company are both based in Hawthorne, California.

Twitter users have started reacting to his tweets, especially to the absurd acronym the name of the proposed varsity stands for. Musk also said that the varsity will be “have epic mech" and will be “universally admired".

Consider Musk has been against formal education, many Twitter users were also quick to question his intentions

Many users were also unhappy at the attempt at humour by Musk.

Musk has been vocal about his opinion on the existing education system. In the recently held ‘Satellite 2020’ conference he had said, “I think college is basically for fun and to prove that you can do your chores, but they’re not for learning." He also told the audience that college was unnecessary because “you can learn anything you want for free".

He has also said that his company Tesla does not have university requirements while hiring people as he considers it “absurd".

Musk has studied at Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario, for two years. He later transferred to the University of Pennsylvania. He graduated with bachelor’s degrees in physics and economics from Uni of Penn. He also started to pursue a PhD at Stanford University but dropped out after two days.

