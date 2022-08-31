Employees With Women Managers Said Felt Supported During Pandemic: Survey

Women in leadership roles in companies are better at emotionally supporting employees, claims a recently released study. The report called, Women in the Workplace 2021, states that compared with men in similar positions, women managers do better in leadership positions. The report says that during COVID-19, when employees were under tremendous stress, across the world, employees from organisation that had women managers felt much more supported by their managers.

It said women managers are taking more consistent action to promote employee well-being—including checking in on their team members, helping them manage their workloads, and providing support for team members who are dealing with burnout or navigating work-life challenges.

Read | Only 3 in 1000 Get Govt Jobs, Number of Jobs, Selected Candidates on a Decline

Advertisement

The report also states that compared with men at their level, women leaders are up to twice as likely to spend substantial time on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) work that falls outside their formal job responsibilities—such as supporting employee resource groups, organizing events, and recruiting employees from underrepresented groups. They are also more likely than men to take allyship actions such as mentoring women of color, advocating for new opportunities for them, and actively confronting discrimination.

“When managers support employee well-being, employees are happier, less burned out, and less likely to consider leaving. The same is true of employees who have strong allies and believe DEI is a high priority for their company," states the report.

Women in the Workplace 2021 report revealed that women managers have supported employee well-being throughout the pandemic at a higher rate than their male counterparts.

Talking about the importance of managers, the study says, managers are on the front lines of employees’ day-to-day experiences, which means their actions have a significant impact on employee burnout and well-being. “Losing these women could erode an organization’s social fabric, further intensifying the cycle of grief and burnout that companies have been grappling with since the pandemic began," the report reads.

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here