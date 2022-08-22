End Caste Discrimination in Universities, Implement Reservations: OBC Students Association to PM Modi

The members of All India OBC Students Association (AIOBCSA) have written a letter to the Prime Minister Modi urging him to take necessary actions to end caste discrimination in universities and colleges. They also urged the PM to reject Prof Ramgopal Rao committee report and strengthen SC, ST, and OBC cells at Higher Education Institutions (HEIs).

The students urged PM Modi to take necessary actions to end the caste discrimination in HEIs and properly implement the reservations in IITs, NITs, IISERs, IISc, IIMs, central universities, and other HEIs. “The Government of India must immediately take necessary measures to end caste discrimination in HEIs and strictly implement reservations. The government must uphold larger constitutional provisions related to social justice rather than entertaining such discriminatory committees," the letter read.

Condemning the alleged caste discrimination against Dr Vipin P Veetil, assistant professor, IIT-Madras, the association demanded proper enquiry by the insitute administration. The association claims that, “Prof. Ramgopal Rao’s committee report on the implementation of the reservations in IITs had recommended exempting IITs from the Central Education Institutes (Reservations in Teachers’ Cadre), 2019. We have been opposing the report but even today the Ministry of Education (MoE) has not rejected the report."

In the letter, the association also pointed out the Prof Ramgopal Rao committee report has recommendations that are not in favor of reserved category students. The letter read, “The other two dangerous recommendations of Prof Ramgopal Rao Committee Report are as follows, (1) No reservations at Professor and Associate Professor levels. Exempting IITs from CEI Act 2019. (2) 2-year special preparatory classes before joining the Ph.D. course for reserved students only. So that they can do service to these Upper Caste Professors and satisfy their ego."

“The Central Education Institutes (Reservations in Teachers’ Cadre), 2019 and other legislation related to reservations in admissions and recruitment must be strictly followed by the HEIs. The Government can consider special SC, ST, and OBC cells at the ministry level to look after the effective implementation of reservations by coordinating with such cells at HEIs," the association said, adding that “We will not keep silent if such injustice recommendations are implemented. AIOBCSA calls for the unity of SC, ST, and OBC to lead the movement against injustice in HEIs in a democratic manner."

