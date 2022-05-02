Energy Storage to Plastic Bio-degradation, IIT Delhi, ITC Collaborate for Sustainability Research

Energy storage, low carbon cold transportation, and plastic biodegradation are some of the key areas identified for research by scientists from IIT Delhi and ITC to pursue joint research on. The aim of the collaboration is to accelerate “India’s journey towards achieving its Sustainable Development Goals," claims the IIT. The IIT and ITC have signed a memorandum of understanding to support research in identified STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) areas.

“The redefined Sustainability 2.0 Vision with ambitious targets calls for inclusive strategies that can support even more livelihoods, pursue newer pathways to fight climate change, support circular economy, and enable the transition to a net-zero ecosystem, thus contributing meaningfully to the nation’s NDC commitments and SDG Goals," said Prabhakar Lingareddy, Executive Vice President and Head - Social Investments, ITC.

“It is ITC’s objective to leverage the technical expertise of institutions such as IITs and support R&D activities in identified areas, which will accelerate India’s journey towards achieving its SDGs," he added.

Prof. Sunil Kumar Khare, Dean, Research & Development, IIT Delhi, said, “The industry is undergoing massive transformation with an ever-increasing need for sustainable and functional products that are driving new innovations. The collaboration will combine the cutting-edge research at IIT Delhi with application know-how of ITC to accelerate innovation and develop solutions for a variety of end-use applications of our customers and society at large"

