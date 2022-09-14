Engineering Day 2022: Bandra-Worli Sea Link to Statue of Unity: Top Engineering Marvels in India

The birthday of civil engineer and Bharat Ratna awardee Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya is celebrated as Engineer’s Day in India on September 15. The day is observed to pay tribute to Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya and highlight his contribution to the field of engineering. On this Engineer’s Day, let us look at some of the most magnificent engineering marvels in India.

In recent years, India has witnessed a lot of architectural and technological advancement. Thanks to the hands and minds responsible for the progress, the country now has plenty of engineering marvels along with the historical monuments and forts it already possessed. Have a look at some of the recent engineering wonders.

1. Bandra–Worli Sea Link

The Bandra–Worli Sea Link connects Bandra in the West Suburbs of Mumbai to Worli in the South. The construction of the bridge was done by an infrastructure major Hindustan Construction Company (HCC). It was conceived in 1990s and was opened to the public in July 2009. The eight-lane bridge became fully operational in March 2010.

2. Atal Tunnel

The Atal Tunnel is the world’s longest highway tunnel above 10,000 feet which connects Manali to the Lahaul-Spiti Valley. Measuring 9.02 kms, the tunnel is located under the Rohtang Pass and was built on the Manali – Leh highway. It has been built by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October 2020.

3. Statue of Unity

The Statue of Unity is the world’s tallest statue that stands at a height of 182 metres. It is almost double the height of the Statue of Liberty in the USA and depicts the first Deputy Prime Minister of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The Statue of Unity has been designed by sculptor Ram V Sutar, a Padma Bhushan awardee. It construction was done by the Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Ltd. and Larsen and Toubro. The bronze cladding of the statue was done by a Chinese foundry named Jiangxi Toqine Company.

4. Pamban Bridge, Tamil Nadu

The Pamban Bridge is India’s first sea bridge that connects the Rameswaram island to the mainland. With a length of 2 km, it was commissioned in 1914 and is now over 100 years old. The central part of the Pamban Bridge was designed by German engineer Scherzer while the construction of the bridge was undertaken by the British.

5. Signature Bridge

The Signature Bridge of Delhi is located over the Yamuna River and connects Wazirabad to the inner city. It is the first asymmetrical cable-stayed bridge to come up in the country. The Signature Bridge was constructed by the Delhi Tourism And Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) and was inaugurated in 2018 by the Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal.

Lets not forget the wonders created by the Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya himself. He was credited with the invention of the block system or the automated doors that close water overflows. Sir MV also designed and patented the floodgates.

