An engineering student made an electric bicycle at a cost of only Rs 18,000. A resident of Sagardighi Gopalpur in Murshidabad district, Hasan Sekh, is a student of ITI college. One can cover 80 km on a single charge using the electric bicycle. Hasan made this bicycle on his own.

From gasoline to diesel to cooking gas, the prices are rising each and every day which is making common people frustrated. Keeping the environment in mind, Hasan, made a battery-powered bicycle and put it on the shelves. Petrol-diesel fuel is causing serious damage to the environment. That is why the government is promoting the use of electric bikes or bicycles instead of petrol-diesel. Keeping that in mind, the youth of Sagardighi built a fully battery-powered bicycle.

Also read| JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Concludes, When is Answer Key, Result?

Advertisement

According to Hasan for one time charge the electricity bill will cost Rs 12, and he said that one can go about 80 km on the bicycle by giving charge only once. Further, after the battery is exhausted, it can be pedalled to the destination.

Hasan says he wants to de-pollute the environment of people’s daily commute. Cars are going electric instead of petrol-diesel. Again, in the era of a pandemic, people are leaving public transport and turning to bikes. Hence, new types of bicycles are coming onto the market and so the young man made a battery-powered bicycle.

Read all the Latest Education News here