Home » News » education-career » WATCH | Engineering Student Creates Electric Bicycle That Can Cover 80 km With Single Charge

WATCH | Engineering Student Creates Electric Bicycle That Can Cover 80 km With Single Charge

Hasan said that for one time charge the electricity bill will cost Rs 12, and that one can go about 80 km on the bicycle by giving charge only once

Advertisement

By: Kaushik Adhikary

Edited By: Sukanya Nandy

Local18

Last Updated: February 02, 2023, 15:43 IST

New Delhi, India

The govt is promoting the use of electric bikes or bicycles instead of petrol-diesel (Representational image)
The govt is promoting the use of electric bikes or bicycles instead of petrol-diesel (Representational image)

An engineering student made an electric bicycle at a cost of only Rs 18,000. A resident of Sagardighi Gopalpur in Murshidabad district, Hasan Sekh, is a student of ITI college. One can cover 80 km on a single charge using the electric bicycle. Hasan made this bicycle on his own.

From gasoline to diesel to cooking gas, the prices are rising each and every day which is making common people frustrated. Keeping the environment in mind, Hasan, made a battery-powered bicycle and put it on the shelves. Petrol-diesel fuel is causing serious damage to the environment. That is why the government is promoting the use of electric bikes or bicycles instead of petrol-diesel. Keeping that in mind, the youth of Sagardighi built a fully battery-powered bicycle.

Also read| JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Concludes, When is Answer Key, Result?

Advertisement

According to Hasan for one time charge the electricity bill will cost Rs 12, and he said that one can go about 80 km on the bicycle by giving charge only once. Further, after the battery is exhausted, it can be pedalled to the destination.

https://images.news18.com/ibnlive/uploads/2023/02/vid-20230131-wa0069.mp4

Hasan says he wants to de-pollute the environment of people’s daily commute. Cars are going electric instead of petrol-diesel. Again, in the era of a pandemic, people are leaving public transport and turning to bikes. Hence, new types of bicycles are coming onto the market and so the young man made a battery-powered bicycle.

Read all the Latest Education News here

Follow us on

  • Tags:
first published: February 02, 2023, 15:31 IST
last updated: February 02, 2023, 15:43 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

Photogallery

+13PHOTOS

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Karan Johar, Kartik Aaryan Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About

+10PHOTOS

Mouni Roy Is A Sight For Sore Eyes In Sparkly Black Gown, Check Out The Diva's Most Stunning Style Moments In The Colour Black