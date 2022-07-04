ESIC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2022: Direct Hiring for 491 Posts, Salary up to Rs 2.08 Lakh

The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has invited applications from those who wish to work on the post of assistant professor at ESIC medical colleges. Candidates can fill out the forms through the official website, www.esic.nic.in. The last date to send the applications by post is July 18.

The recruitment drive is being held to fill total vacancies of 491 assistant professor posts in various specialties including Anatomy, Biochemistry, Dentistry, General medicine, Orthopaedics, and so on. According to the official notification, the number of vacancies is may increase or decrease depending upon the actual requirement.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of an interview conducted by the selection board. No written exam is expected to be held yet. Further, dates of interview will be released soon.

ESIC Assistant Professor Recruitment: Eligibility

Age: The upper age limit to apply is 40. However, candidates from reserved and other special categories have relaxation for up to five years.

Education: For specialties, the applicant should have an MD or MS or diplomate of DNB equated to MD/MS in the concerned subject. The applicant should also have three years of teaching experience.

For dentistry, MDS or equivalent in the respective subject or allied discipline and at least three years of teaching experience as a senior resident or tutor or demonstrator.

For non-medical candidates, a postgraduate degree in the concerned subject, TET qualification, and experience as a tutor or senior resident, or assistant professor is needed.

ESIC Assistant Professor Recruitment: How to Apply

Step 1: Go to the website, esic.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link to the Assistant Professor recruitment notice.

Step 3: Download the pdf and take a printout of the form given below.

Step 4: Fill in all the required details and submit the application to the address The Regional Director, ESI Corporation, Panchdeep Bhawan, Sector-16 (Near Laxmi Narayan Mandir), Faridabad- 1210002, Haryana.

ESIC Assistant Professor Recruitment: Fee

SC/ST/PwD/ Departmental candidates (ESIC employees), Women candidates, and Ex-servicemen are exempted from paying the application fee. While an application fee of Rs 500 is to be paid by all other categories.

ESIC Assistant Professor Recruitment: Salary

A selected candidate’s salary will range between Rs 67,700 and Rs 2,08,700.

